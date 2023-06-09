Anchoring Your Portfolio: Is QD Stock a Safe Harbor?

The present stock price for Qudian Inc. (QD) is $1.81. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $1.81 after an opening price of $1.65. The stock briefly fell to $1.648 before ending the session at $1.68.

Qudian Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $2.18 on 07/18/22 and the lowest value was $0.69 on 11/28/22.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

52-week price history of QD Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Qudian Inc.’s current trading price is -16.97% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 162.28%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.69 and $2.18. In the Financial sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.06 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.39 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Qudian Inc. (QD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 49.59% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 384.81M and boasts a workforce of 215 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.2398, with a change in price of +0.6900. Similarly, Qudian Inc. recorded 632,804 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +61.61%.

Examining QD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for QD stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

QD Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Qudian Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 100.00%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 100.00%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 99.22% and 97.46%, respectively.

QD Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 89.93% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 125.91%. The price of QD fallen by 41.41% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 31.16%.