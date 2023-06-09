Anchoring Your Portfolio: Is OLPX Stock a Safe Harbor?

At present, Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) has a stock price of $3.62. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $3.80 after an opening price of $3.80. The day’s lowest price was $3.625, and it closed at $3.72.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $18.23 on 07/22/22 and the lowest value was $3.05 on 05/31/23.

52-week price history of OLPX Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -80.15% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 18.68%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $3.05 to $18.23. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.96 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.2.37 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.28% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.25B and boasts a workforce of 174 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Olaplex Holdings Inc.

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Olaplex Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.48, with a change in price of -2.74. Similarly, Olaplex Holdings Inc. recorded 2,472,217 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -42.68%.

Examining OLPX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OLPX stands at 0.82. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.81.

OLPX Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 50.40%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 77.78%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 85.60% and 76.16% respectively.

OLPX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -30.52%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -33.58%. Over the last 30 days, the price of OLPX has fallen by 1.96%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.31%.