Analyzing the Impact of Earnings Reports on Otis Worldwide Corporation Inc. (OTIS) Price Performance

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price gain of 8.67% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 7.72%. The price of OTIS leaped by -0.41% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -0.58%.

The present stock price for Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) is $85.10. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $87.495 after an opening price of $87.21. The stock briefly fell to $85.9972 before ending the session at $86.09.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Otis Worldwide Corporation’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $87.50 on 06/08/23 and a low of $62.49 for the same time frame on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of OTIS Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Otis Worldwide Corporation’s current trading price is -2.74% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 36.18%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $62.49 and $87.50. The trading volume for the Industrials sector company’s shares reached about 0.48 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 1.92 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.59% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 33.88B and boasts a workforce of 69000 employees.

Otis Worldwide Corporation: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Otis Worldwide Corporation as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 83.13, with a change in price of +2.52. Similarly, Otis Worldwide Corporation recorded 1,840,667 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.04%.

OTIS Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Otis Worldwide Corporation over the last 50 days is 81.19%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 76.43%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 85.51% and 88.19%, respectively.