Analyzing the Impact of Earnings Reports on Arcus Biosciences Inc. Inc. (RCUS) Price Performance

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 4.64%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -32.04%. The price of RCUS increased 11.55% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.60%.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) current stock price is $21.64. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $21.74 after opening at $20.58. The stock’s lowest point was $19.74 before it closed at $20.58.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Arcus Biosciences Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $36.13 on 12/02/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $15.70 on 03/10/23.

52-week price history of RCUS Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s current trading price is -40.11% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 37.83%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $15.70 and $36.13. The shares of the Healthcare sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 1.0 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 1.06 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 30.52% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.53B and boasts a workforce of 500 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 19.00, with a change in price of +1.26. Similarly, Arcus Biosciences Inc. recorded 1,000,726 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +6.18%.

RCUS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RCUS stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

RCUS Stock Stochastic Average

Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 84.47%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 84.47%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 69.41% and 65.89%, respectively.