American Well Corporation Inc. (AMWL) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant loss of -12.37% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -30.34%. Over the past 30 days, the price of AMWL has fallen by 23.38%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.30%.

The stock of American Well Corporation (AMWL) is currently priced at $2.48. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $2.66 after opening at $2.65. The day’s lowest price was $2.45 before the stock closed at $2.65.

American Well Corporation experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $5.43 on 08/11/22 and the lowest value was $1.95 on 05/04/23.

52-week price history of AMWL Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. American Well Corporation’s current trading price is -54.29% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.18%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$1.95 and $5.43. The American Well Corporation’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 1.07 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 1.38 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

American Well Corporation (AMWL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.80% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 653.75M and boasts a workforce of 1123 employees.

American Well Corporation: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating American Well Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.71, with a change in price of -1.44. Similarly, American Well Corporation recorded 1,359,418 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -36.73%.

AMWL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AMWL stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

AMWL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, American Well Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 67.52%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 65.31%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 83.11% and 89.98%, respectively.