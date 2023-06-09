AKLI: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 13.39%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -23.03%. Over the last 30 days, the price of AKLI has fallen by 1.60%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.55%.

At present, Akili Inc. (AKLI) has a stock price of $1.27. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $1.22 after an opening price of $1.21. The day’s lowest price was $1.15, and it closed at $1.15.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Akili Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $37.58 on 08/22/22 and the lowest value was $0.86 on 12/29/22.

52-week price history of AKLI Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Akili Inc.’s current trading price is -96.62% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 48.53%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.86 and $37.58. The Akili Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 1.98 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.3 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Akili Inc. (AKLI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -18.59% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 90.62M and boasts a workforce of 114 employees.

Akili Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Akili Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.4620, with a change in price of -0.2408. Similarly, Akili Inc. recorded 237,603 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -15.84%.

AKLI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AKLI stands at 0.18. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.11.

AKLI Stock Stochastic Average

Akili Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 40.19%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 41.89%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 23.61% and 23.08%, respectively.