Aflac Incorporated: Navigating Market Volatility with a 1.79 Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) currently has a stock price of $68.21. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $68.38 after opening at $68.24. The lowest recorded price for the day was $67.51 before it closed at $68.40.

Aflac Incorporated’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $74.01 on 01/06/23, and the lowest price during that time was $52.07, recorded on 06/16/22.

52-week price history of AFL Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Aflac Incorporated’s current trading price is -7.84% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 31.00%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $52.07 and $74.01. Shares of the company, which operates in the Financial sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.93 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.51 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.20% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 40.03B and boasts a workforce of 12882 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Aflac Incorporated

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Aflac Incorporated as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 67.17, with a change in price of -4.64. Similarly, Aflac Incorporated recorded 2,537,006 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -6.37%.

AFL Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AFL stands at 0.37. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.37.

AFL Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Aflac Incorporated over the last 50 days is presently at 67.41%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 90.94%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 93.43% and 85.41%, respectively.

AFL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -5.18%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -4.05%. Over the last 30 days, the price of AFL has fallen by 1.17%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.44%.