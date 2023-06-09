ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s current trading price is -11.28% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 106.22%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.85 and $4.30 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.78 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 2.38 million over the last three months.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) stock is currently valued at $3.82. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $4.09 after opening at $4.05. The stock briefly dropped to $3.97 before ultimately closing at $3.97.

ADMA Biologics Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $4.30 on 05/15/23 and the lowest value was $1.85 on 06/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 23.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 873.68M and boasts a workforce of 617 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.54, with a change in price of +0.37. Similarly, ADMA Biologics Inc. recorded 2,307,606 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +10.81%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ADMA stands at 0.99. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.99.

ADMA Stock Stochastic Average

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 58.52%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 7.24%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 39.68% and 57.37%, respectively.

ADMA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -1.68%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 10.58%. The price of ADMA increased 6.86% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.80%.