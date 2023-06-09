ACN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio at 0.00: What It Means for Accenture plc’s Future

Currently, the stock price of Accenture plc (ACN) is $307.33. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $310.87 after opening at $310.87. The stock touched a low of $306.71 before closing at $311.03.

Accenture plc had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $322.88 on 08/16/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $242.80 on 03/15/23.

52-week price history of ACN Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Accenture plc’s current trading price is -4.82% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 26.58%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $242.80 and $322.88. The Technology sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.87 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 2.78 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Accenture plc (ACN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 18.31% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 190.23B and boasts a workforce of 721000 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Accenture plc

As of right now, 16 analysts are rating Accenture plc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 278.04, with a change in price of +25.19. Similarly, Accenture plc recorded 2,493,673 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +8.93%.

ACN Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ACN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ACN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Accenture plc over the past 50 days is 79.77%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 77.17%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 81.24% and 80.84%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

ACN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 15.17%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 7.68%. The price of ACN fallen by 16.64% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.70%.