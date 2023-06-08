Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation’s current trading price is -22.70% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 31.67%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $19.29 and $32.86 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.69 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 1.37 million over the last three months.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) stock is currently valued at $25.40. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $25.535 after opening at $25.00. The stock briefly dropped to $25.00 before ultimately closing at $24.81.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $32.86 on 07/22/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $19.29 on 03/24/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 11.94% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.24B and boasts a workforce of 2700 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 21.85, with a change in price of +2.61. Similarly, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation recorded 1,515,844 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +11.45%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ZWS stands at 0.35. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.34.

ZWS Stock Stochastic Average

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 97.64%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 97.21%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 95.85% and 95.99%, respectively.

ZWS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 20.09%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 4.31%. The price of ZWS increased 18.25% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 12.84%.