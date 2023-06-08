ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM Stock: A Sea of Opportunity

The stock of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is currently priced at $13.86. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $14.23 after opening at $14.00. The day’s lowest price was $13.72 before the stock closed at $13.73.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $64.28 on 06/09/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $12.66 on 05/31/23.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

52-week price history of ZIM Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s current trading price is -78.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 9.47%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $12.66 and $64.28. In the Industrials sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.3 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 4.93 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -31.49% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.54B and boasts a workforce of 4830 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 19.54, with a change in price of -3.36. Similarly, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. recorded 4,669,189 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -19.78%.

Examining ZIM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ZIM stands at 0.92. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.61.

ZIM Stock Stochastic Average

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 8.42%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 18.57%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 20.33% and 20.68%, respectively.

ZIM Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant loss of -19.38% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -27.82%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ZIM has leaped by -19.98%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.75%.