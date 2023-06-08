Wynn Resorts Limited’s Banking’s 100-Day Moving Average at 107.10: Will the Stock Break Through?

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) currently has a stock price of $101.80. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $103.66 after opening at $102.52. The lowest recorded price for the day was $101.81 before it closed at $103.26.

The market performance of Wynn Resorts Limited has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $117.86 on 05/01/23, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $50.20, recorded on 06/23/22.

52-week price history of WYNN Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Wynn Resorts Limited’s current trading price is -13.63% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 102.78%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $50.20 and $117.86. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Cyclical sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.89 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.5 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.15% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.30B and boasts a workforce of 27000 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Wynn Resorts Limited

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Wynn Resorts Limited as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 107.10, with a change in price of +1.47. Similarly, Wynn Resorts Limited recorded 2,506,358 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1.47%.

WYNN Stock Stochastic Average

Wynn Resorts Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 29.18%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 40.72%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 42.26% and 38.09%, respectively.

WYNN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 23.43%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 19.18%. Over the last 30 days, the price of WYNN has leaped by -8.87%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.51%.