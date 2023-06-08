Workday Inc. (WDAY) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Workday Inc.’s current trading price is -7.05% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 58.05%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $128.72 and $218.88. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.97 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 2.03 million observed over the last three months.

The current stock price for Workday Inc. (WDAY) is $203.44. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $214.56 after opening at $213.21. It dipped to a low of $202.79 before ultimately closing at $215.00.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Workday Inc.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $218.88 on 05/26/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $128.72 on 11/04/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Workday Inc. (WDAY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.87% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 53.43B and boasts a workforce of 17866 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 188.84, with a change in price of +39.85. Similarly, Workday Inc. recorded 2,042,048 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +24.36%.

How WDAY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WDAY stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.50.

WDAY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Workday Inc. over the last 50 days is at 65.40%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 65.05%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 81.39% and 86.56%, respectively.

WDAY Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant gain of 21.58% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 23.59%. Over the past 30 days, the price of WDAY has fallen by 13.27%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.03%.