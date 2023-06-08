Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Wix.com Ltd.’s current trading price is -27.14% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 39.29%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $53.12 and $101.55. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.24 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.82 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) has a stock price of $73.99. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $78.11 after an opening price of $77.59. The day’s lowest price was $73.91, and it closed at $77.44.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Wix.com Ltd. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $101.55 on 04/04/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $53.12 on 06/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -20.48% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.17B and boasts a workforce of 4590 employees.

Wix.com Ltd.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating Wix.com Ltd. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 86.67, with a change in price of -7.75. Similarly, Wix.com Ltd. recorded 805,890 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -9.48%.

WIX Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Wix.com Ltd. over the last 50 days is 0.29%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 0.61%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 13.53% and 16.64%, respectively.

WIX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -3.70%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -13.53%. Over the last 30 days, the price of WIX has leaped by -5.06%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.93%.