VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. VICI Properties Inc.’s current trading price is -8.94% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 17.12%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $27.75 and $35.69. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.16 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 5.34 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is currently priced at $32.50. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $32.62 after opening at $32.10. The day’s lowest price was $31.945 before the stock closed at $31.95.

VICI Properties Inc. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $35.69 on 08/15/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $27.75 on 06/14/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.73% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 31.95B and boasts a workforce of 23 employees.

VICI Properties Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 16 analysts are rating VICI Properties Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 32.74, with a change in price of -1.52. Similarly, VICI Properties Inc. recorded 5,679,264 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.47%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VICI stands at 0.75. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.75.

VICI Stock Stochastic Average

Today, VICI Properties Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 58.99%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 74.33%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 60.56% and 50.22% respectively.

VICI Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant gain of 0.31% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -2.40%. Over the past 30 days, the price of VICI has leaped by -1.43%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.08%.