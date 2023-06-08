Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s current trading price is -88.91% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 141.82%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.10 and $2.20. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.36 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.18 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) has a stock price of $0.24. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $0.248 after an opening price of $0.2216. The day’s lowest price was $0.2216, and it closed at $0.23.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $2.20 on 07/11/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.10 on 12/19/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 59.90% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 18.05M and boasts a workforce of 7 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.1725, with a change in price of +0.0998. Similarly, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. recorded 3,175,156 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +69.21%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VBLT stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

VBLT Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. over the last 50 days is 96.12%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 94.44%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 86.36% and 83.62%, respectively.

VBLT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 103.33%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 55.81%. Over the last 30 days, the price of VBLT has fallen by 26.36%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 16.25%.