USFD’s Stock Market Pendulum: Swinging Between Gains and Losses

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 23.19%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 17.99%. Over the last 30 days, the price of USFD has fallen by 9.00%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.25%.

At present, US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) has a stock price of $41.91. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $41.73 after an opening price of $41.20. The day’s lowest price was $40.97, and it closed at $41.52.

US Foods Holding Corp.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $41.95 on 06/06/23 and a low of $25.49 for the same time frame on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of USFD Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. US Foods Holding Corp.’s current trading price is -0.10% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 64.42%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$25.49 and $41.95. The US Foods Holding Corp.’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Defensive, saw a trading volume of around 0.98 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 2.64 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 12.45% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.55B and boasts a workforce of 29000 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 37.94, with a change in price of +4.50. Similarly, US Foods Holding Corp. recorded 2,235,746 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +12.07%.

USFD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for USFD stands at 1.20. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.12.

USFD Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, US Foods Holding Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 97.38%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 96.46%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 95.18% and 95.52%, respectively.