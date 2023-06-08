Unilever PLC (UL) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Unilever PLC’s current trading price is -10.63% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 17.90%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $42.44 and $55.99. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.36 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 2.06 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Unilever PLC (UL) has a stock price of $50.03. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $50.385 after an opening price of $50.32. The day’s lowest price was $49.91, and it closed at $49.93.

Unilever PLC experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $55.99 on 04/28/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $42.44 on 10/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Unilever PLC (UL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.68% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 124.10B and boasts a workforce of 127000 employees.

Unilever PLC: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Unilever PLC as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 51.77, with a change in price of -1.41. Similarly, Unilever PLC recorded 1,978,744 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.74%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UL stands at 1.55. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.25.

UL Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Unilever PLC over the last 50 days is 4.03%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 5.43%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 6.11% and 8.45%, respectively.

UL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -0.63%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -2.22%. Over the last 30 days, the price of UL has leaped by -8.73%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.17%.