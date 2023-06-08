The CNXA Stock Puzzle: Unraveling Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s Fluctuating Performance

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) stock is currently valued at $0.17. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $0.274 after opening at $0.16. The stock briefly dropped to $0.1516 before ultimately closing at $0.16.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times.

52-week price history of CNXA Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -98.66% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 22.22%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.14 to $12.30. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 5.69 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.63 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.88% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.31M and boasts a workforce of 8 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.1983, with a change in price of -0.0676. Similarly, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. recorded 907,781 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -29.06%.

CNXA Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 11.90%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 16.89%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 15.52% and 14.17% respectively.

CNXA Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -29.49%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -25.71%. The price of CNXA decreased -10.81% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.12%.