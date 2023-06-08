TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. TEGNA Inc.’s current trading price is -26.90% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 7.99%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $15.09 and $22.29. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.57 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 1.71 million over the last 3 months.

At present, TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) has a stock price of $16.30. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $16.645 after an opening price of $16.39. The day’s lowest price was $16.325, and it closed at $16.48.

TEGNA Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $22.29 on 02/24/23 and a low of $15.09 for the same time frame on 03/17/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.58% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.60B and boasts a workforce of 6300 employees.

TEGNA Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating TEGNA Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 17.43, with a change in price of -3.96. Similarly, TEGNA Inc. recorded 2,033,401 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -19.55%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TGNA stands at 0.97. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.97.

TGNA Stock Stochastic Average

Today, TEGNA Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 53.50%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 76.37%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 80.94% and 77.82% respectively.

TGNA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -23.10%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -18.32%. Over the last 30 days, the price of TGNA has fallen by 2.61%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.07%.