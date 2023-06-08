Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -52.48% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 26.16%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $4.18 and $11.11. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.81 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.73 million observed over the last three months.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) has a current stock price of $5.28. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $5.37 after opening at $5.00. The stock’s low for the day was $5.00, and it eventually closed at $4.94.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $11.11 on 08/16/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $4.18 on 06/01/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -41.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 196.20M and boasts a workforce of 3000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.78, with a change in price of -4.79. Similarly, Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. recorded 585,565 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -47.57%.

How SPWH’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SPWH stands at 0.60. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

SPWH Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. over the past 50 days is 23.47%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 48.99%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 34.23% and 28.21%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

SPWH Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -43.89% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -46.01%. The price of SPWH leaped by -15.11% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 16.56%.