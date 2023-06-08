Home  »  Industry   »  Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) S...

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -52.48% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 26.16%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $4.18 and $11.11. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.81 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.73 million observed over the last three months.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) has a current stock price of $5.28. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $5.37 after opening at $5.00. The stock’s low for the day was $5.00, and it eventually closed at $4.94.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital

One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.

All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here.

Sponsored

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $11.11 on 08/16/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $4.18 on 06/01/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -41.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 196.20M and boasts a workforce of 3000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.78, with a change in price of -4.79. Similarly, Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. recorded 585,565 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -47.57%.

How SPWH’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SPWH stands at 0.60. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

SPWH Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. over the past 50 days is 23.47%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 48.99%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 34.23% and 28.21%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

SPWH Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -43.89% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -46.01%. The price of SPWH leaped by -15.11% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 16.56%.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

On Key

Related Posts

Facebook Twitter Google-plus Pinterest

About Company

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.

Quick Links

Categories

Copyright 2023 © All rights Reserved.