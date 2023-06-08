Splunk Inc. (SPLK) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Splunk Inc.’s current trading price is -15.78% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 51.38%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $65.00 and $116.84 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.13 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 1.44 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Splunk Inc. (SPLK) is $98.40. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $103.83 after an opening price of $103.58. The stock briefly fell to $97.37 before ending the session at $103.52.

Splunk Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $116.84 on 08/10/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $65.00 on 10/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.23% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 16.31B and boasts a workforce of 8000 employees.

Splunk Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 19 analysts are rating Splunk Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 16 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 94.80, with a change in price of +9.54. Similarly, Splunk Inc. recorded 1,608,219 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +10.74%.

SPLK Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Splunk Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 63.64%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 61.75%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 73.56% and 77.54%, respectively.

SPLK Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price gain of 14.30% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 15.18%. The price of SPLK fallen by 14.69% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -0.90%.