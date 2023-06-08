Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc.: Navigating a Turbulent Year, Up -4.92% from 52-Week Low

The stock of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. (SKWD) is currently priced at $24.25. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $24.025 after opening at $22.90. The day’s lowest price was $22.18 before the stock closed at $23.55.

52-week price history of SKWD Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc.’s current trading price is -4.92% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 38.54%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $17.50 to $25.50. In the Financial sector, the Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.05 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.2 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. (SKWD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 24.33% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 875.82M and boasts a workforce of 448 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 20.87, with a change in price of +5.16. Similarly, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. recorded 194,693 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +27.02%.

Examining SKWD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SKWD stands at 0.25. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.25.

SKWD Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. over the last 50 days is 78.62%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 65.22%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 48.52% and 45.09%, respectively.

SKWD Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant gain of 26.94% since the start of this calendar year. Over the past 30 days, the price of SKWD has fallen by 11.37%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.82%.