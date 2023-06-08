scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -16.08% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 190.76%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $3.68 and $12.75. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Healthcare reached around 0.72 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.35 million over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) is $10.70. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $11.50 after opening at $11.30. The stock touched a low of $10.325 before closing at $11.71.

In terms of market performance, scPharmaceuticals Inc. had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $12.75 on 05/11/23, while the lowest value was $3.68 on 10/10/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 44.59% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 382.74M and boasts a workforce of 96 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Inc.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating scPharmaceuticals Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.83, with a change in price of +4.13. Similarly, scPharmaceuticals Inc. recorded 474,673 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +62.86%.

How SCPH’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SCPH stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.49.

SCPH Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for scPharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 54.04%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 24.35%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 43.91% and 43.46%, respectively.

SCPH Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 49.23%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 55.07%. The price of SCPH leaped by -4.72% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.75%.