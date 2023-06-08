RYAM’s Stock Market Pendulum: Swinging Between Gains and Losses

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -54.58%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -45.77%. The price of RYAM leaped by -21.30% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 28.24%.

The stock price for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) currently stands at $4.36. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $4.395 after starting at $3.97. The stock’s lowest price was $3.97 before closing at $3.93.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $9.84 on 01/04/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $2.43 on 06/29/22.

52-week price history of RYAM Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s current trading price is -55.69% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 79.06%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $2.43 and $9.84. The trading volume for the Basic Materials sector company’s shares reached about 1.45 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.74 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -45.50% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 264.26M and boasts a workforce of 2500 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.94, with a change in price of -2.09. Similarly, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. recorded 771,476 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -32.40%.

RYAM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RYAM stands at 1.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.00.

RYAM Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. over the last 50 days is 33.86%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 60.34%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 34.14% and 22.77%, respectively.