RVMD’s Stock Journey: What Investors Need to Know About Revolution Medicines Inc.’s Performance

The current stock price for Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) is $26.91. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $27.30 after opening at $26.96. It dipped to a low of $26.17 before ultimately closing at $27.00.

Revolution Medicines Inc.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $31.37 on 01/13/23, and the lowest price during that time was $15.64, recorded on 06/13/22.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

52-week price history of RVMD Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Revolution Medicines Inc.’s current trading price is -14.22% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 72.11%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $15.64 and $31.37. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 5.1 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.98 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 17.31% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.82B and boasts a workforce of 259 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Revolution Medicines Inc.

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Revolution Medicines Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 24.46, with a change in price of -2.98. Similarly, Revolution Medicines Inc. recorded 1,136,394 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -9.97%.

RVMD Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RVMD stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

RVMD Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Revolution Medicines Inc. over the last 50 days is at 94.03%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 84.62%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 80.20% and 69.67%, respectively.

RVMD Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant gain of 12.97% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 10.65%. Over the past 30 days, the price of RVMD has fallen by 10.11%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.94%.