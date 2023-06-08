Riding the Waves: A Guide to Investing in GPK Stock

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) stock is currently valued at $26.31. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $26.44 after opening at $25.92. The stock briefly dropped to $25.81 before ultimately closing at $25.84.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $26.16 on 06/07/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $19.08 on 06/16/22.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

52-week price history of GPK Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s current trading price is 0.59% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 37.89%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $19.08 to $26.16. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 4.08 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.2.88 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.49% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.81B and boasts a workforce of 24000 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Graphic Packaging Holding Company

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating Graphic Packaging Holding Company as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 24.36, with a change in price of +3.76. Similarly, Graphic Packaging Holding Company recorded 3,064,724 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +16.67%.

Examining GPK’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GPK stands at 2.39. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.37.

GPK Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Graphic Packaging Holding Company over the last 50 days is 95.17%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 95.17%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 84.25% and 66.89%, respectively.

GPK Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 18.25%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 17.09%. The price of GPK increased 1.47% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 10.08%.