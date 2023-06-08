Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock: Navigating Drops and Gains

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Phillips 66’s current trading price is -10.99% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 36.52%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $74.02 and $113.53. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.87 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 3.76 million over the last 3 months.

Phillips 66 (PSX) stock is currently valued at $101.05. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $101.20 after opening at $97.30. The stock briefly dropped to $97.13 before ultimately closing at $96.82.

In terms of market performance, Phillips 66 had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $113.53 on 11/14/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $74.02 on 09/26/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Phillips 66 (PSX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.75% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 44.47B and boasts a workforce of 13000 employees.

Phillips 66: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Phillips 66 as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 99.96, with a change in price of -1.81. Similarly, Phillips 66 recorded 3,586,213 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.76%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PSX stands at 0.61. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.58.

PSX Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Phillips 66’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 60.29%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 98.48%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 85.66% and 77.00% respectively.

PSX Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -2.91%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -2.98%. The price of PSX increased 7.55% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 10.30%.