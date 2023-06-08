Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Peabody Energy Corporation’s current trading price is -39.16% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 14.87%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $17.42 and $32.89. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.82 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 3.48 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) currently stands at $20.01. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $20.2311 after starting at $19.43. The stock’s lowest price was $19.425 before closing at $19.42.

Peabody Energy Corporation experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $32.89 on 11/30/22 and the lowest value was $17.42 on 07/06/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) has experienced a quarterly decline of -23.10% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.82B and boasts a workforce of 5500 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 24.72, with a change in price of -7.72. Similarly, Peabody Energy Corporation recorded 3,931,821 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -27.84%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BTU stands at 0.10. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.09.

BTU Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Peabody Energy Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 23.02%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 39.93%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 30.47% and 23.67% respectively.

BTU Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -24.26%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -32.33%. The price of BTU leaped by -13.26% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 10.19%.