PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. PBF Energy Inc.’s current trading price is -16.59% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 65.94%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $24.63 and $49.00. The company, active in the Energy sector, saw a trading volume of around 3.32 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 3.12 million observed over the last three months.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) currently has a stock price of $40.87. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $40.975 after opening at $38.73. The lowest recorded price for the day was $38.23 before it closed at $38.54.

PBF Energy Inc.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $49.00 on 10/27/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $24.63 on 07/14/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) has experienced a quarterly decline of -10.10% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.95B and boasts a workforce of 3616 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 40.10, with a change in price of +0.82. Similarly, PBF Energy Inc. recorded 2,961,798 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2.05%.

How PBF’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PBF stands at 0.29. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.29.

PBF Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of PBF Energy Inc. over the past 50 days is 67.83%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 98.52%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 80.76% and 70.98%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

PBF Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 0.22%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 18.53%. Over the last 30 days, the price of PBF has fallen by 25.02%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 11.03%.