PaxMedica Inc. Inc. (PXMD) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant loss of -33.00% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -39.29%. Over the past 30 days, the price of PXMD has leaped by -8.11%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.43%.

The stock of PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) is currently priced at $1.36. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $1.3799 after opening at $1.30. The day’s lowest price was $1.30 before the stock closed at $1.31.

52-week price history of PXMD Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. PaxMedica Inc.’s current trading price is -87.02% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 7.78%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$1.26 and $10.48. The PaxMedica Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 0.88 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 1.07 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 18.21M and boasts a workforce of 3 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.0046, with a change in price of -1.1549. Similarly, PaxMedica Inc. recorded 970,135 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -46.01%.

PXMD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PXMD stands at 0.60. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.16.

PXMD Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, PaxMedica Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 8.37%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 15.98%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 12.42% and 11.94%, respectively.