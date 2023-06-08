Navigating ENB Stock: Enbridge Inc. Journey

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) currently has a stock price of $37.92. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $37.99 after opening at $37.69. The lowest recorded price for the day was $37.64 before it closed at $37.90.

The stock market performance of Enbridge Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $47.67 on 06/09/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $35.02, recorded on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of ENB Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Enbridge Inc.’s current trading price is -20.45% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.28%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $35.02 and $47.67. The Energy sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.65 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 3.56 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.18% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 73.58B and boasts a workforce of 11100 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Enbridge Inc.

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Enbridge Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 38.74, with a change in price of -3.88. Similarly, Enbridge Inc. recorded 3,554,825 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -9.29%.

ENB Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ENB stands at 1.47. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.31.

ENB Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Enbridge Inc. over the last 50 days is at 53.28%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 61.88%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 55.53% and 50.07%, respectively.

ENB Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -3.02%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -3.73%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ENB has leaped by -4.82%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.69%.