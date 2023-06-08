MT’s Stock Market Odyssey: A Year of Growth, Decline, and Resilience

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 4.04%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 2.29%. The price of MT decreased -1.05% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.73%.

ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) stock is currently valued at $27.28. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $26.965 after opening at $26.70. The stock briefly dropped to $26.65 before ultimately closing at $26.83.

ArcelorMittal S.A. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $32.49 on 03/03/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $19.25 on 09/29/22.

52-week price history of MT Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. ArcelorMittal S.A.’s current trading price is -16.02% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 41.71%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $19.25 and $32.49. The trading volume for the Basic Materials sector company’s shares reached about 0.95 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 2.67 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -10.82% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 21.72B and boasts a workforce of 190000 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 28.79, with a change in price of -3.91. Similarly, ArcelorMittal S.A. recorded 2,568,787 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -12.54%.

MT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MT stands at 0.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.16.

MT Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for ArcelorMittal S.A. over the last 50 days is 45.52%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 90.88%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 77.20% and 68.42%, respectively.