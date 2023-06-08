MNSO: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 64.73%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 53.03%. Over the last 30 days, the price of MNSO has fallen by 12.01%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 10.88%.

At present, MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) has a stock price of $17.67. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $17.80 after an opening price of $17.30. The day’s lowest price was $17.27, and it closed at $17.43.

MINISO Group Holding Limited experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $19.49 on 03/06/23 and the lowest value was $4.45 on 09/28/22.

52-week price history of MNSO Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. MINISO Group Holding Limited’s current trading price is -9.31% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 297.19%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$4.45 and $19.49. The MINISO Group Holding Limited’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 1.08 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 1.34 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.28% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.14B and boasts a workforce of 3511 employees.

MINISO Group Holding Limited: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating MINISO Group Holding Limited as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 16.69, with a change in price of +3.42. Similarly, MINISO Group Holding Limited recorded 1,511,873 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +23.75%.

MNSO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MNSO stands at 0.08. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.05.

MNSO Stock Stochastic Average

MINISO Group Holding Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 82.15%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 86.15%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 78.38% and 67.46%, respectively.