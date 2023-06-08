MGOL’s Market Seesaw: Yearly Gains & Recent Declines – What to Expect?

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -50.32%. The price of MGOL fallen by 111.93% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 122.12%.

Currently, the stock price of MGO Global Inc. (MGOL) is $2.31. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $2.44 after opening at $1.29. The stock touched a low of $1.26 before closing at $1.25.

52-week price history of MGOL Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. MGO Global Inc.’s current trading price is -86.09% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 151.09%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.92 and $16.61. The Communication Services sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 30.35 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.74 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

MGO Global Inc. (MGOL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 24.86% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 30.79M and boasts a workforce of 7 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

MGOL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MGOL stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

MGOL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of MGO Global Inc. over the past 50 days is 91.45%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 90.97%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 48.34% and 29.63%, respectively, over the past 20 days.