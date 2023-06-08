MGIC Investment Corporation’s Bumpy Road: Analyzing the 52-Week Range and Future Prospects

At present, MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) has a stock price of $15.99. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $16.07 after an opening price of $15.92. The day’s lowest price was $15.785, and it closed at $15.87.

MGIC Investment Corporation ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $15.89 on 06/07/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $11.38 on 06/17/22.

52-week price history of MTG Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. MGIC Investment Corporation’s current trading price is 0.66% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 40.57%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $11.38 to $15.89. In the Financial sector, the MGIC Investment Corporation’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 2.71 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.2.81 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 15.79% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.48B and boasts a workforce of 683 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.03, with a change in price of +2.70. Similarly, MGIC Investment Corporation recorded 2,754,817 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +20.32%.

Examining MTG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MTG stands at 0.14. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.14.

MTG Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for MGIC Investment Corporation over the last 50 days is 97.57%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 94.87%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 89.59% and 87.15%, respectively.

MTG Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 23.00%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 23.57%. Over the last 30 days, the price of MTG has fallen by 8.33%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.75%.