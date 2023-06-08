Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.: Navigating Market Fluctuations with a 12.37B Market Cap

The present stock price for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) is $61.51. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $62.65 after an opening price of $62.19. The stock briefly fell to $62.08 before ending the session at $62.51.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $64.42 on 05/15/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $44.79 on 07/06/22.

52-week price history of MMP Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s current trading price is -4.52% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 37.33%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $44.79 to $64.42. In the Energy sector, the Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.0 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.38 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 16.10% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.37B and boasts a workforce of 1655 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 55.35, with a change in price of +8.52. Similarly, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. recorded 1,182,677 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +16.13%.

Examining MMP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MMP stands at 2.96. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.96.

MMP Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 73.09%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 68.77%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 75.84% and 76.70% respectively.

MMP Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 22.51% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 21.04%. The price of MMP fallen by 11.17% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 2.14%.