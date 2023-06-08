LTHM’s Market Seesaw: Yearly Gains & Recent Declines – What to Expect?

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant gain of 31.61% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -0.46%. Over the past 30 days, the price of LTHM has fallen by 9.37%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 13.45%.

The current stock price for Livent Corporation (LTHM) is $26.15. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $26.37 after opening at $25.65. It dipped to a low of $25.50 before ultimately closing at $25.48.

Livent Corporation’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $36.38 on 09/09/22, with the lowest value being $18.26 on 01/03/23.

52-week price history of LTHM Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Livent Corporation’s current trading price is -28.12% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 43.21%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $18.26 and $36.38. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 3.12 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 3.3 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Livent Corporation (LTHM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 11.32% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.40B and boasts a workforce of 1350 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Livent Corporation

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Livent Corporation as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 23.29, with a change in price of +2.42. Similarly, Livent Corporation recorded 3,153,176 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +10.20%.

LTHM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LTHM stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.16.

LTHM Stock Stochastic Average

Livent Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 96.83%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 94.07%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 80.26% and 69.76%, respectively.