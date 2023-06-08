Leafly Holdings Inc. Inc. (LFLY) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -38.72%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -48.31%. The price of LFLY decreased -3.01% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 38.14%.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) stock is currently valued at $0.40. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $0.4288 after opening at $0.315. The stock briefly dropped to $0.315 before ultimately closing at $0.30.

Leafly Holdings Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $10.76 on 07/27/22 and a low of $0.26 for the same time frame on 06/02/23.

52-week price history of LFLY Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Leafly Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -96.29% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 50.75%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $0.26 and $10.76. The trading volume for the Healthcare sector company’s shares reached about 0.97 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.18 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -14.10% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 15.84M and boasts a workforce of 204 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.4580, with a change in price of -0.2482. Similarly, Leafly Holdings Inc. recorded 194,430 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -38.32%.

LFLY Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Leafly Holdings Inc. over the last 50 days is 65.61%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 82.11%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 39.36% and 22.15%, respectively.