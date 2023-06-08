Intuit Inc. (INTU) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Intuit Inc.’s current trading price is -13.95% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.77%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $352.63 and $490.83 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.41 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 1.85 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Intuit Inc. (INTU) currently stands at $422.36. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $452.93 after starting at $448.12. The stock’s lowest price was $421.441 before closing at $448.49.

Intuit Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $490.83 on 08/16/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $352.63 on 11/04/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Intuit Inc. (INTU) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.37% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 115.98B and boasts a workforce of 17300 employees.

Intuit Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 20 analysts are rating Intuit Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 422.81, with a change in price of +25.66. Similarly, Intuit Inc. recorded 1,752,422 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +6.47%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for INTU stands at 0.38. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.35.

INTU Stock Stochastic Average

Intuit Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 35.55%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 36.58%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 62.24% and 60.39%, respectively.

INTU Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 8.51%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 6.89%. The price of INTU leaped by -1.06% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.77%.