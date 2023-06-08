International Game Technology PLC Inc. (IGT) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 33.55%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 23.73%. The price of IGT increased 12.35% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 20.68%.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) stock is currently valued at $30.29. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $27.61 after opening at $27.02. The stock briefly dropped to $26.97 before ultimately closing at $27.57.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

International Game Technology PLC experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $28.98 on 06/08/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $15.01 on 09/23/22.

52-week price history of IGT Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. International Game Technology PLC’s current trading price is 4.53% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 101.87%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$15.01 and $28.98. The International Game Technology PLC’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 1.8 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 1.39 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 22.09% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.30B and boasts a workforce of 10786 employees.

International Game Technology PLC: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating International Game Technology PLC as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 26.27, with a change in price of +5.52. Similarly, International Game Technology PLC recorded 1,259,731 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +22.46%.

IGT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IGT stands at 4.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.98.

IGT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, International Game Technology PLC’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 86.15%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 86.15%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 86.46% and 71.96%, respectively.