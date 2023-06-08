INPX’s Market Whiplash: -88.24% YTD Decline, -40.51% Plunge in 30 Days

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -88.24%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -91.77%. The price of INPX decreased -40.51% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.05%.

Inpixon (INPX) stock is currently valued at $0.20. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $0.21 after opening at $0.21. The stock briefly dropped to $0.1919 before ultimately closing at $0.21.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Inpixon saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $16.65 on 07/11/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.19 on 05/31/23.

52-week price history of INPX Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Inpixon’s current trading price is -98.80% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 7.94%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.19 and $16.65. The Inpixon’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 2.48 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 6.31 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Inpixon (INPX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -74.20% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.20M and boasts a workforce of 203 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.6782, with a change in price of -1.6101. Similarly, Inpixon recorded 5,767,942 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -88.96%.

INPX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for INPX stands at 1.95. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

INPX Stock Stochastic Average

Inpixon’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 1.00%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 8.92%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 10.99% and 9.58%, respectively.