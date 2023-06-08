HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. HubSpot Inc.’s current trading price is -5.95% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 105.40%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $245.03 and $535.12. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.86 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.59 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) is currently priced at $503.30. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $533.82 after opening at $529.37. The day’s lowest price was $498.92 before the stock closed at $530.29.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

HubSpot Inc.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $535.12 on 06/05/23 and a low of $245.03 for the same time frame on 10/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 24.75% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 24.68B and boasts a workforce of 7055 employees.

HubSpot Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 24 analysts are rating HubSpot Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 411.02, with a change in price of +196.51. Similarly, HubSpot Inc. recorded 670,079 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +64.05%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HUBS stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.43.

HUBS Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for HubSpot Inc. over the last 50 days is 78.04%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 60.90%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 83.04% and 89.69%, respectively.

HUBS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant gain of 74.07% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 79.05%. Over the past 30 days, the price of HUBS has fallen by 13.13%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.84%.