HashiCorp Inc. Inc. (HCP) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant gain of 27.18% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 33.17%. Over the past 30 days, the price of HCP has fallen by 17.11%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.25%.

The current stock price for HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) is $34.77. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $36.39 after opening at $35.80. It dipped to a low of $34.22 before ultimately closing at $35.49.

HashiCorp Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $44.34 on 08/12/22, and the lowest price during that time was $21.50, recorded on 11/09/22.

52-week price history of HCP Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. HashiCorp Inc.’s current trading price is -21.58% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 61.72%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $21.50 and $44.34. The Technology sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 3.78 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 1.42 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.63% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.70B and boasts a workforce of 2400 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for HashiCorp Inc.

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating HashiCorp Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 30.24, with a change in price of +5.27. Similarly, HashiCorp Inc. recorded 1,460,896 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +17.86%.

HCP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HCP stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

HCP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of HashiCorp Inc. over the past 50 days is 84.66%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 74.41%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 83.97% and 87.57%, respectively, over the past 20 days.