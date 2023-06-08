Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) Stock: A 52-Week Tale of Drops and Gains

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Gossamer Bio Inc.’s current trading price is -92.04% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 32.92%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.91 and $15.19 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 5.41 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 2.98 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) currently stands at $1.21. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $1.32 after starting at $1.26. The stock’s lowest price was $1.17 before closing at $1.25.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Gossamer Bio Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $15.19 on 08/25/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.91 on 04/18/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -14.79% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 108.44M and boasts a workforce of 178 employees.

Gossamer Bio Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Gossamer Bio Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.5745, with a change in price of -1.2600. Similarly, Gossamer Bio Inc. recorded 3,097,078 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -51.01%.

GOSS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Gossamer Bio Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 42.23%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 22.64%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 25.79% and 29.56%, respectively.

GOSS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -44.24%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -86.98%. The price of GOSS leaped by -11.03% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -9.70%.