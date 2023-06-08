Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Eli Lilly and Company’s current trading price is -2.38% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 56.87%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $283.11 and $454.95 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.69 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 3.26 million over the last three months.

At present, Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) has a stock price of $444.11. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $446.69 after an opening price of $440.20. The day’s lowest price was $435.68, and it closed at $436.37.

The market performance of Eli Lilly and Company’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $454.95 on 05/22/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $283.11 on 06/16/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 40.16% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 408.77B and boasts a workforce of 39000 employees.

Eli Lilly and Company: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 18 analysts are rating Eli Lilly and Company as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 368.58, with a change in price of +82.37. Similarly, Eli Lilly and Company recorded 3,213,780 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +22.78%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LLY stands at 1.69. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.69.

LLY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Eli Lilly and Company’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 90.89%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 68.82%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 60.72% and 62.78%, respectively.

LLY Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 21.39%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 20.50%. Over the last 30 days, the price of LLY has fallen by 3.67%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.74%.