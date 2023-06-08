Cutera Inc. (CUTR) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Cutera Inc.’s current trading price is -63.56% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 49.05%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $13.21 and $54.04. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Healthcare reached around 0.74 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 0.83 million over the last three months.

The current stock price for Cutera Inc. (CUTR) is $19.69. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $19.95 after opening at $17.80. It dipped to a low of $17.59 before ultimately closing at $17.39.

The stock market performance of Cutera Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $54.04 on 08/25/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $13.21, recorded on 05/12/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Cutera Inc. (CUTR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -36.73% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 386.32M and boasts a workforce of 540 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Cutera Inc.

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Cutera Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 26.15, with a change in price of -9.15. Similarly, Cutera Inc. recorded 712,951 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -31.73%.

CUTR Stock Stochastic Average

Cutera Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 46.45%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 96.14%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 65.13% and 53.51%, respectively.

CUTR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant loss of -55.47% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -61.88%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CUTR has leaped by -4.74%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 17.13%.