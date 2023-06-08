Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Customers Bancorp Inc.’s current trading price is -28.22% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 335.23%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $6.87 and $41.65. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.85 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 0.87 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) is $29.90. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $30.16 after an opening price of $27.99. The stock briefly fell to $26.80 before ending the session at $27.60.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Customers Bancorp Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $41.65 on 06/08/22 and the lowest value was $6.87 on 03/13/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.50% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 859.92M and boasts a workforce of 665 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 23.94, with a change in price of +0.40. Similarly, Customers Bancorp Inc. recorded 754,581 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1.36%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CUBI stands at 0.24. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.24.

CUBI Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Customers Bancorp Inc. over the last 50 days is 98.19%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 98.11%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 95.57% and 94.35%, respectively.

CUBI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 5.50% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -1.25%. The price of CUBI fallen by 68.26% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 29.89%.