Custom Truck One Source Inc. (CTOS) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Custom Truck One Source Inc.’s current trading price is -9.03% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 53.25%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $4.53 and $7.64. The company, active in the Industrials sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.34 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.28 million observed over the last three months.

Custom Truck One Source Inc. (CTOS) has a current stock price of $6.95. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $7.10 after opening at $6.86. The stock’s low for the day was $6.835, and it eventually closed at $7.07.

The stock market performance of Custom Truck One Source Inc. has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $7.64 on 02/16/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $4.53, recorded on 06/16/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Custom Truck One Source Inc. (CTOS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.51% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.63B and boasts a workforce of 2270 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.74, with a change in price of -0.24. Similarly, Custom Truck One Source Inc. recorded 258,293 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -3.35%.

How CTOS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CTOS stands at 1.55. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.54.

CTOS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Custom Truck One Source Inc. over the past 50 days is 83.33%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 81.25%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 84.40% and 74.73%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

CTOS Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 9.97% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 1.91%. The price of CTOS fallen by 10.32% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 9.45%.