Coursera Inc.: Navigating a Turbulent Year, Up -26.95% from 52-Week Low

Currently, the stock price of Coursera Inc. (COUR) is $12.90. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $13.76 after opening at $13.60. The stock touched a low of $12.875 before closing at $13.48.

Coursera Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $17.66 on 06/08/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $9.81 on 09/23/22.

52-week price history of COUR Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Coursera Inc.’s current trading price is -26.95% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 31.50%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $9.81 and $17.66. The Consumer Defensive sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.26 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 1.14 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Coursera Inc. (COUR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.77% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.90B and boasts a workforce of 1401 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.34, with a change in price of -0.17. Similarly, Coursera Inc. recorded 1,067,629 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.30%.

COUR Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for COUR stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

COUR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Coursera Inc. over the past 50 days is 77.66%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 69.29%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 87.23% and 94.03%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

COUR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 9.04%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -2.49%. The price of COUR fallen by 14.06% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.90%.